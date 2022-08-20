Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan’s top bowler, has been disqualified from the T20 Asia Cup 2022 and the World Twenty20, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced in a press release on Saturday. or the England home series.

Following the most recent scans and reports, the PCB Medical Advisory Committee and independent physicians recommended that Shaheen take four to six weeks off, according to the statement.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 will come after the bowler’s anticipated return to competitive cricket in October’s New Zealand T20I tri-series.When fielding during the initial Test matchup with Sri Lanka in Galle last month, Shaheen suffered a knee knee ligament damage.

Dr. Najeebullah Soomro, the PCB’s chief medical officer, was quoted in the press release as saying,”I have spoken with Shaheen and he is naturally saddened with the news, but he is a courageous young man who has pledged to come back stronger to serve his country and team.

It is now obvious that he will need extra time and is likely to return to active cricket in October, despite the fact that he has made progress during his recovery in Rotterdam.

In order to secure Shaheen’s safe return to competitive cricket, he stated the PCB’s Sports and Exercise Medicine Department would’ve been closely collaborating with him over the coming weeks.