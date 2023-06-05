KARACHI: Shaheen Shah Afridi delivered another victory to Nottinghamshire with devastating bowling.

Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi took 3 crucial wickets in the T20 Blast match against Birmingham Bears, which also featured rival captain Moeen Ali.

Afridi took just one wicket for 45 runs in his last match against Worcestershire but regained his confidence by scoring 29 off 11 balls, including 4 sixes, against Birmingham Bear. He bowled brilliantly.

His first victim was Moeen Ulli who flicked the ball towards the offside and was caught by Kelvin Harrison, 2 balls later he also dismissed Alex Davies.

In the second spell, he dismissed Ed Barnard, this time Afridi took 3 wickets for 39 runs and led the team to an 11-run victory.