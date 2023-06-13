LAHORE: It was revealed on Tuesday that Pakistan’s top bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi would not play in the forthcoming test series against Sri Lanka.

According to reports, the left-arm bowler would take a break before the ODI World Cup 2023, which India would host in October and November.

Two tests between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played as a part of the Test Championship of the International Cricket Council.

The bilateral test series will take place in July of this year, however the Sri Lanka Cricket Board has not yet released a schedule.

In the T20 Blast competition, the star Pakistani bowler is now representing Nottinghamshire country cricket club.

It should be remembered that Shaheen Afridi has taken 99 wickets at an average of 24.86 in 25 Test matches.