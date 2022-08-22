Shaheen Shah Afridi, who had previously been ruled out with an injury, will be replaced in the Pakistani team for the ACC T20 Asia Cup by Mohammad Hasnain. Pakistan will play against India the day after the Asia Cup gets underway on August 27.

The Pakistani team suffered a significant loss when injured pacer Shaheen was disqualified from the next Asia Cup 2022. They were counting on his bowling in the upcoming international competition.When Shaheen was fielding during the first Test match against Sri Lanka in Galle last month, he injured the ligaments in his right knee.

The pacer, who regularly plays a key role in Pakistan’s bowling attack, has been ruled out of the ACC T20 Asia Cup and the home series against England, the board stated.Hasnain will join the team from the United Kingdom, where he is competing in The Hundred for Oval Invincibles.

In the meanwhile, early on Tuesday morning, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Usman Qadir will fly to Dubai. They will take the place of the eight players that competed in the 16-person ODI team against the Netherlands: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha, and Zahid Mehmood.