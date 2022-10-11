Shaheen Shah Afridi, the leader of Pakistan’s pace attack, declared on Tuesday that he was “very delighted” to be returning to the men’s cricket team for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022.

Afridi will return to the team in Brisbane as scheduled on Saturday after completing his rehabilitation programme under the guidance of the PCB Medical Advisory Committee, according to a press release released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) today.

He is now available for selection for the warm-up games against England and Afghanistan on October 17 and 19, during which the team management will evaluate his level of match fitness.

Due to a right knee ligament injury he sustained during the Test series in Sri Lanka in July, Shaheen was unable to participate in the recent T20 Asia Cup and the T20 home series against England.

The medical team recommended the bowler take four to six weeks off.Fakhar Zaman will also fly to Brisbane Afridi expressed his gratitude to Crystal Palace FC and the PCB Medical Advisory Committee for letting him utilise their “excellent facilities” and “looked after me so well during the rehabilitation course.”

Afridi, National High Performance Center coach Umar Rashid, and travelling reserve Fakhar Zaman will all be travelling to Brisbane, according to the PCB.

The statement continued, “Zaman will complete his rehabilitation under the guidance of PCB’s Chief Medical Officer and team physician Dr. Najeebullah Soomro, after which the choice about his participation, if necessary, would be made.