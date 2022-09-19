Shahid Afridi, a former captain, made an astonishing claim regarding the Pakistan Cricket Board, claiming that the board failed to help Shaheen Afridi with the arrangements for her rehabilitation in London, England.

The comment rapidly gained notoriety on social media, and the cricket board quickly released an explanation, explaining that it is their duty to take care of their stars and that is why they make all the arrangements for the players.

The following day, Ramiz Raja, the chairman of the cricket board, refuted Shahid Afridi’s claims at a news conference, saying they were unfounded claims that the cricket authority had abandoned the team’s important pacer.

Danish Kaneria, a former Pakistani spinner, has invited Shaheen Afridi to comment on the situation in order to clear up any confusion over the contentious remark made by Shahid Afridi.

“Shaheen should take a stand and break this that Shahid Afridi is right or PCB is not taking care of his expense and clear the fog,” Kaneria stated. If she doesn’t, Shaheen will get into trouble with Shahid.