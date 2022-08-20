Shadab Khan, an all-arounder Friday referred to Babar Azam as the “Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo” of cricket. Babar and company visited Amsterdamsche Football Team Ajax, or AFC Ajax, the top-tier football club in the Netherlands. While there, the cricketers had conversations with illustrious football players.

Khan responded to a query from former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar by pointing to his friend and captain Babar and saying that in cricket he is comparable to Ronaldo and Messi in terms of star power.

Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Rauf, and Abdullah Shafique, together with team manager Mansoor Rana, visited the headquarters of football club Ajax in Amsterdam after winning the series against the Netherlands.

Babar and Ajax captain Duan Tadi traded shirts that had been autographed by members of each club, while team managers Rana and Van der Sar did the same.When football and cricket collide, Ajax FC shares a photo on their official Twitter account with the caption “When.”