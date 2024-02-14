Leader of Muslim League (N) Nawaz Sharif has nominated Shehbaz Sharif as the Prime Minister while Maryam Nawaz will be the candidate for Chief Minister of Punjab.

He said that Nawaz Sharif has thanked the people of Pakistan and all political parties and their leaders for providing political support.

Nawaz Sharif has expressed his belief that as a result of these decisions, Pakistan will get rid of economic risks and inflation.

The announcement of PML-N, PP, MQM, Q-League, and IPP to form a federal government

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League (N), People’s Party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Muslim League (Q), Stability Pakistan Party and Balochistan Awami Party have announced to form a coalition government in the federation.

A meeting of domestic political parties was held at the residence of Muslim League (Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in Islamabad in which Asif Zardari, Shahbaz Sharif, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Sadiq Sanjrani participated.

Maryam Nawaz candidate for Chief Minister of Punjab

Muslim League (N) has nominated Maryam Nawaz as its candidate for the Chief Ministership of Punjab, which was announced by Shehbaz Sharif in the press conference held after the meeting at the residence of Chaudhry Shujaat.

He said that in consultation with the party and Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz will be the chief ministerial candidate.

In the first phase, PP will not be part of the cabinet

The inside story of the meeting of political leaders at the residence of Muslim League (Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in Islamabad has come to light.

Sources say that during the political meeting, Shahbaz Sharif told the political leaders that the party has nominated him as the prime ministerial candidate.

According to the sources, Shahbaz Sharif said that if all the leaders are assured to vote, then they will formally announce it today, the leaders of all the political parties assured Shahbaz Sharif of their support.

The committees of the parties involved in the government coalition will decide to join the cabinet

Sources say that the committees of the parties involved in the government coalition will decide to join the federal cabinet.

According to the sources, the leadership of PPP is uncertain. In the first phase, PP will not be part of the federal cabinet, while in the second phase, PPP may become part of the cabinet.

Position of the National Assembly

In the National Assembly, Muslim League (N) 79, PPP 54, Muttahida Qaumi Movement 17, Muslim League (Q) 3, Stability Pakistan Party 2, and Balochistan Awami Party have won one seat.

Thus, this alliance has the support of a total of 156 members and after getting the specific seats, the number of 172 will be easily crossed to form the government.

The number of independent members supported by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf is 92 and other parties have won one seat each.