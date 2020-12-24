PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shahbaz have both submitted their resignations to the party, said PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah on Thursday.

Rana Sana, addressing a press conference, said that Shahbaz had written his resignation when he last appeared in court.

“We have Shahbaz and Hamza’s resignation,” Rana Sana said, adding that both the leaders were standing by the party’s policy.

Both the former chief minister of Punjab and his son, Hamza, are imprisoned in the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.

The development came after the National Assembly secretariat summoned two PML-N MNAs — Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Muhammad Sajid to — confirm their resignations.

According to a statement issued by the National Assembly secretariat, both members of the lower house had sent their resignations to the speaker on December 14.

Earlier, it was reported that some PML-N leaders had submitted their resignations directly to the speaker of the National Assembly, but the PML-N had refuted the reports.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb had said that both the leaders had submitted their resignations to the party’s provincial president.

PML-F’s Durrani proposes ‘track to dialogue’

A few hours earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Functional’s Muhammad Ali Durrani, after he met Shahbaz at Kot Lakhpat, said that once a series of resignations begins, it will be detrimental for democracy and the country in general.

The PML-F leader was referring to parliamentarians of major Opposition parties gearing up to hand in their resignations in an act of protest against the current government.

He said that Shahbaz had been advised to get on the “track to dialogue”, adding that the country must now move towards “back to politics” and “back to the parliament”.

Durrani said that Shahbaz told him he is willing to “go to any extent for the sake of unity in the country”.

The PML-F member said that “fruitful” discussions took place with the PML-N president, noting that Shahbaz, who is the Leader of the Opposition, “wishes to see it stand united and also seeks to unite the country”.