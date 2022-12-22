QUETTA: On Thursday, the Balochistan High Court (BHC) ordered the dismissal of a lawsuit brought against Shahbaz Gill, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), for making defamatory remarks.

The BHC stated that such cases are a mockery of the constitution and that individuals against whom the remarks were made should have filed the cases while hearing a petition against the filing of the case against the PTI leader.

Shahbaz Gill was accused by a citizen of making defamatory remarks about public institutions. Later on, however, Insaf Lawyers Forum appealed the case to the supreme court.