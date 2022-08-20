By Asif Mehmood

Has Shahbaz Gill really been tortured or Imran Khan is being trapped and trapped with all eagerness?

Does he know that the courage they will show by getting involved in this trap will directly benefit the Muslim League-N?

The story of torture on Shahbaz Gill as narrated by Imran Khan is literally horrible. The question however is: how much truth does the story carry? It is not a matter of suspicion, but of observation and we all know well how many claims of Imran Khan had been proved wrong by time. Now should a new claim be trusted just because the narrator is none other than Imran Khan?

The problem is that there are similar questions on the other side as well. This is not the first allegation of torture in custody. Such phenomena are widespread among us. Who is there who can put his hand on his heart and say that our police cannot even think of violence? Don’t even the members of the government alliance tell some stories of violence and humiliation?

Be it journalism or politics in this country, no one can be trusted anymore. When the matter comes out, then the ‘junior analysts’ also come to provide you with such details along with their YouTube channels. As if they were not accomplices in the incident, they were certainly eyewitnesses.

These people make claims as if they are eyewitnesses, but they are so unfounded that state institutions are publishing advertisements asking if anyone has any evidence of any kind of violence and torture against Shehbaz Gill Sahib, please present this evidence but they are unmoved and don’t come to aid and assist the law.

This is the question for Imran Khan. When he is saying he is having evidence in the form of videos and pictures, why is he reluctant placing the record as evidence? If he doesn’t want to produce it before police he can present this evidence to the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court or the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Imran Khan’s latest tweets are very interesting and alarming. I wonder what else do the PML-N and its allies need?

Does Imran realize this? Is he unconsciously playing on the wicket of the PMLN by going all against the establishment?