Shahbaz Gill, the head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was sent to the hospital in Lahore on Wednesday due to breathing problems.

According to sources, Imran Khan’s former aide has been experiencing breathing issues and a cough for the past few days. He has been admitted for treatment at the Services Hospital in Lahore.

In a sedition charge, Shahbaz Gill is out on bond. The PTI leader was charged with sedition and inciting the people against state institutions, and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted him bail in September of last year.

After being detained on August 9 for making inflammatory comments during the bulletin of a private TV channel, he received the bail several weeks later.