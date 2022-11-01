ISLAMABAD: Shahbaz Gill, the PTI’s leader, has been put on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Under the condition of anonymity, officials with knowledge of the situation told that Gill’s name was put to the ECL after receiving approval from the federal cabinet.

On the request of the Islamabad administration, the name of the former special assistant to the prime minister has been put to the exit list.

Shahbaz Gill was granted bail by the IHC on September 15 despite being charged with sedition for making comments that were intended to stir up rebellion in the Pakistan Army.

The federal government has requested that the bail be cancelled by the supreme court.