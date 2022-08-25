In the sedition case brought against him, senior PTI leader Shahbaz Gill on Thursday submitted a plea asking for bail in an Islamabad district and sessions court where the matter is now being tried.

Gill’s petition was submitted on his behalf by attorney Faisal Chaudhry and other members of the PTI legal team. According to the plea, the prosecution’s case against Gill is driven by “political malice” and “malafide purpose.”

I attended the best universities, and I’ve since taught at both American and European universities. During a live TV programme, some of my comments were misinterpreted and placed in the FIR “According to Gill’s plea.The PTI has repeatedly urged that the party leader be granted bail, claiming that while in police prison, he was subjected to humiliation, torture, and sexual abuse.

The trial court remanded Gill into judicial custody in response to the police’s plea for an extension of his physical remand in both the sedition case and a separate arms recovery case. Gill is currently incarcerated on judicial remand.

Gill was taken into custody in Islamabad on August 9 after a sedition complaint was filed against him for inciting uprising within the Pakistan Army. He has since alternated between being detained by the police and receiving medical attention at PIMS. He was already charged with sedition, but the Islamabad police had also opened an investigation into the PTI leader the day before.