LAHORE : Special Assistant to the PM on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill has forgiven men those who threw ink and eggs at him, yesterday.

Taking to the micro-blogging website, Twitter, Shahbaz Gill said that he was attacked on the behest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership. “I forgive those who attacked me because don’t want to see any poor in jail.”

The SAPM also requested police not to humiliate arrested people. Individuals, supposedly PML-N workers, hurled ink at the SAPM on the premises of the Lahore High Court (LHC) where he arrived to appear in a case on Monday.

They also tried to throw eggs at him but PTI workers present there caught the men and thrashed them. Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday took notice of an ink and egg attack on Special Assistant to the PM on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill.

Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan expressed concern over yesterday’s incident and ordered that those responsible for it be identified with the help of CCTV footage and action be taken against them. Observing that every person appearing before the court deserves respect, the judge directed the police not to mete out injustice to anybody.