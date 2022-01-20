ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Thursday felicitated Justice Ayesha Malik upon her elevation as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

“Justice Ayesha Malik is the best daughter of the nation and Insha Allah she will become best judge of the Supreme Court,” he tweeted.

جسٹس عائشہ ملک قوم کی بہترین بیٹی انشاللہ سپریم کورٹ کی بہترین جج بنیں گی۔ پوری قوم انہیں خوش آمدید اور مبارکباد پیش کرتی ہے۔ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) January 20, 2022

He said the whole nation welcomed and congratulated her upon her elevation to the Apex Court.