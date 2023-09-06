Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s movie ‘Jawan’ started making records even before its release.

Shah Rukh Khan’s movie ‘Joan’ will release worldwide on September 7. Even before the release of the Bollywood superstar’s film, Jadoo is talking head on. The film Jaawan has started making records even before its release and till now lakhs of tickets have been sold in advance of the film.

According to Indian media reports, the film has set a record of booking 2 lakh tickets in advance in 24 hours and so far 6 lakh tickets have been sold in advance even before the release.

Apart from this, in the Indian state of Bihar, the film Raat Sawa 2 will be shown at 5 and 8 am.

It should be noted that the film ‘Jawan’ will be released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in two roles in this film.