Producer Ritesh Sidhwani recently revealed the eagerly anticipated Don, the third installment of the action-packed thriller trilogy, in an amazing change of events.Shah Rukh Khan’s presence in Don 3 has been the subject of rumours while moviegoers eagerly await news regarding the picture.

According to sources, Farhan Akhtar, the film’s producer and director, is now immersed in writing the script for the much awaited project. Rumours have been circulating, nevertheless, that SRK might not return to his famous role as Don in this installment.

According to recent sources, Ranveer Singh and a small number of other actors were considered for the role of the mysterious Don, which was played by Khan. It’s a fantastic development that Ranveer has been confirmed by a reliable source to play the title role in Don 3.

The creators of Don 3 were determined to find a suitable replacement after SRK left the franchise in order to preserve Don’s heritage and do honour to the legendary role. Ranveer, who is well-known for his captivating performances and adaptability, has been a favoured collaborator with Excel Entertainment because of the outstanding performances he gave in some of their blockbuster movies, like Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy.

The film’s creators appear to have great confidence in Ranveer’s abilities to play Don and give the character a new perspective. A promotional video announcing the announcement has apparently already been shot and is being rushed for publication.