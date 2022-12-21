LAHORE: The “Pathaan” controversy in India is reaching new extremes of religious extremism after a shaman in Ayodhya vowed to burn Shah Rukh Khan to death if they ever met. A seer is a person with alleged supernatural insight who sees visions of the future, according to its definition.

According to a recent engagement with the Indian media, Mahant Paramhans Acharya made unsettling remarks.

The saffron colour, according to Paramhans Acharya, has been disparaged in the song “Besharam Rang.” “People who follow the Sanatan Dharma are always denouncing this. Shahrukh Khan’s poster was burned today.

The seer continued, threatening to set movie theatres on fire if Pathaan were to be released in theatres. Additionally, Siddhant Anand’s film was urged to be avoided by the public by Paramhans Acharya. Mahant Raju Das, the priest of Hanuman Garhi, had before raised objections to the movie.

Fans and close friends of Khan and Deepika Padukone are understandably concerned, even if the cast seemed unconcerned by the alleged scandal since the producers have announced the release of a new song on December 22.

In addition, a formal complaint was sent to the Mumbai Police requesting the filing of a FIR regarding Padukone’s appearance in the song “Besharam Rang” while donning a saffron bikini.