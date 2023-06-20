Shah Rukh Khan posted the recently released trailer of his upcoming film along with a poignant statement in honour of Karan Johar, who celebrated 25 years as a filmmaker with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

For a very long time, Khan and Johar have been close friends. The team has collaborated on a number of hugely successful projects. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani teaser was released by Khan earlier today.

Along with the preview, he posted a lengthy caption in which he congratulated the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director on an amazing journey and offered good luck to the cast and crew.

Wow, @karanjohar, 25 years as a filmmaker. It’s amazing how far you’ve come, sweetie. Those in heaven who are watching this, including your father and my buddy Tom’s uncle, must be overjoyed and proud.

“I’ve always advised you to make more films because we need the ethereal beauty of love to be brought to life, as only you can. The teaser for #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani looks gorgeous. I’m in love with you and wish the cast and crew the best.

Reading such a lovely caption made Johar tear up, and he then responded by writing another.

The My Name Is Khan director penned the following message: “Bhai, I love you… now and forever.”

The July 28 release date has been set for Karan Johar’s eighth film, Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the key roles.