ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday, a District and Sessions court granted bail to Shah Mehmood Qureshi, vice president of the PTI, till June 19.

Further Sessions The vandalism complaint against Mr. Qureshi that was filed at Tarnol police station on May 9 was heard by Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra. Mr. Qureshi was present in person for the hearing.

The judge asked Ali Bukhari, the attorney for Mr. Qureshi, where he was on June 12. In response, Mr. Bukhari said he was preoccupied in the Chief Commissioner’s office.

Judge Spira noted that the PTI chief’s bail request was denied since no attorney had appeared in court on his behalf. He said, “The court has set pleas of other defendants on June 19 as well.

Mr. Bukhari contended that Mr. Qureshi was in favour of the rule of law.

Later, the court granted his request for bail against a pair of Rs 10,000 surety bonds.