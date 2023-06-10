Shah Mahmood Qureshi, vice chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), reportedly met party president Imran Khan once more on Friday, according to insiders, after their initial meeting ended in animosity.

After being freed last week, Qureshi met with the PTI chief a second time.

The former foreign minister had advised his boss to move overseas for the time being, retreat, or at the very least be quiet if he didn’t want to leave the nation, all while claiming to be carrying a banner of justice.

Following the violent protests of May 9, when PTI party members attacked military facilities, including the Lahore Corps Commanders House and the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, they have been feeling the heat of the state’s might.

During the crackdown, several party members and leaders were detained. The party quickly fell apart as a result of the many workers and leaders leaving their leader, adding to the strain on the cricketer-turned-politician.

The two had heated exchanges during their previous meeting, with the former premier yelling at Qureshi, according to the sources.

But the two have now reconnected and spoken about the initiatives to free the prisoners of labour.

According to the sources, the PTI leaders also talked about the current political climate.

Former minister Ali Muhammad Khan was brought back into custody for a fifth time on Friday after being freed from the jail in Mardan amid the ongoing crackdown on PTI.

After an anti-terrorism court (ATC) cleared the PTI leader of all charges stemming from the chaos of May 9 and the attacks on civilian and military targets, he was allowed to leave prison. If he was not connected to any other cases, the court instructed the authorities to let him go.

However, the representatives of the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) detained him in another case outside from the ATC grounds.

Prior to being released on Wednesday, Qureshi himself was detained repeatedly in accordance with Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO).

Qureshi’s close buddy in Multan claims that the PTI vice chairman had asked the PTI chairman to allow him and others to settle disputes and allow for pardoning to take place at the previous meeting.

He also informed the former prime minister that once everything was in order, he could assume control of the party once more.

Qureshi had warned the PTI leader that it was a difficult moment and that making poor decisions due to emotion was not a good idea.

A source claims that Qureshi also made it clear to the PTI chairman that retired individuals who are deceiving him are unable to assist him in this situation.

The ex-PM became incensed at Qureshi at this point, and Qureshi walked out of Zaman Park.