Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the vice chairman of the PTI, was granted interim bail by an anti-terrorism court on Saturday in three separate cases.

The decision was delivered by ATC Judge Ejaz Ahmed Buttar, who barred the police from detaining Mr. Qureshi until June 27. The PTI leader must provide surety bonds totaling Rs. 100,000 for bail in each instance, per the court’s order.

At the Racecourse, Sarwar Road, and Gulberg police stations, cases have been filed against the former foreign minister.

Speaking to the media outside the court, Mr. Qureshi expressed his optimism for the PTI’s political future and stated that each political figure was free to choose his own path. He claimed that in order to protect the Constitution, elections would need to be held nationwide.

He anticipated that the budget will eventually be modified. He said that the interim government would need to evaluate it before the incoming elected government could make any changes once the present parliament’s term ended on August 12.

Mr. Qureshi expressed regret that the projected budget offered little public assistance. Where will the money for salary increases come from, he asked, adding that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was driving the nation towards default. He claimed that the government has included an Rs48 billion budget line item for elections.