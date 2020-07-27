Shafqat for promoting technology-driven education

ISLAMABAD : Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has emphasized the need for use of technology to remove traditional hurdles in the path of education. He was chairing a meeting of Ed-Tech partners here on Monday to promote the technology-driven education in the country. The minister urged the public and private sector to work together for the noble cause of education. He said technology-based education will help online content development, teachers training, development of rural area schools and monitoring of teachers and students.