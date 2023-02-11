The star all-rounder for Pakistan Shadab Khan and Malika Saqlain, the daughter of cricket icon Saqlain Mushtaq, have started their spectacular nuptial celebrations as the latest couple to do so.The wedding season is still holding strong in Pakistan.

Shadab, who earlier declared his Nikkah with Malika Saqlain, is engrossed in a partying frenzy right now. Fans watched in awe as he revealed yesterday’s first image from his baarat ceremony.

Khan was spotted today at his reception looking dapper in a traditional suit and tie. The happy event was also attended by many of his cricket teammates, including Nasem Shah, Haris Rauf, Hassan Ali, Babar Azam, and Imam-ul-Haq. On their official Instagram page, the wedding photographer shared a sneak peek of the celebration.

In addition, Asim Azhar posted a photo on Instagram applauding the quick bowler.