Fans are in awe as Shadab Khan, a Pakistani all-rounder, released the first peek of his baarat ceremony.

As Shadab arrived at the location of his baarat in Rawalpindi, he was dressed in a white sherwani, an oriental attire for grooms.

Khan posted on Twitter as follows: “Alhamdulillah. For my family and me, today is a blessed day. Baraat, mine. I aspire to be my wonderful wife’s good husband. I sincerely appreciate everyone’s consideration for my family’s privacy.” He also uploaded numerous pictures of himself.

Alhamdulilah. Today is a blessed day for me and my family. My baraat. I hope I can be a good husband to my wonderful wife. A huge thank you to everyone for respecting my family’s privacy. Wardrobe: Humayun Alamgir,

Styling: Tony & Guy,

Photography: da artist pic.twitter.com/PDe3LKwqPl — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) February 9, 2023

In a private nikkah ceremony last month, the star player wed Malika Saqlain, the daughter of former cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq.

On February 10, there will be his walima ceremony.

The groom can be seen wearing a green shawl embroidered with golden embroidery and a traditional black Shalwar Kamiz in images from the Mehndi ceremony that surfaced online a day earlier.