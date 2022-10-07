At the start of Pakistan’s tri-nations match against Bangladesh on Thursday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, star all-rounder Shadab Khan shared the second-highest wicket total for Pakistan.

Since his debut in 2017, the vice-captain in short format has taken 85 wickets in 69 innings for an average of 21.55.

The 24-year-old sent back the Tigers’ captain Nurul Hassan during Pakistan’s 21-run victory over Bangladesh on Friday morning to reach the milestone at such a young age.

Shahid Afridi, a great all-rounder for Pakistan, tops the list with 98 wickets, while Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal, who both have 85 wickets, are in second place.

Mohammad Hafeez, a former all-rounder for Pakistan, ranks sixth on the list with 65 wickets.

Top five wicket-takers in T20Is for Pakistan

98 wickets for Shahid Afridi

85 wickets for Umar Gul

Saeed Ajmal, 85 dismissals

85 wickets for Shadab Khan

65 wickets for Mohammad Hafeez

In their second match of the tri-nation series, the Men in Green will square off against the hosts New Zealand on Saturday (tomorrow).