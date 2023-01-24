On Monday, legendary cricketer and current Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq’s daughter and all-rounder Shadab Khan made their Nikah announcement public.

The 24-year-old cricketer used the microblogging platform to publish a tweet with a statement informing supporters of a significant change in his life.

“Alhamdulilah, today was my Nikkah. It is a big day in my life and start of a new chapter.Please respect my choices and those [of my] wife, and our families. Prayers and love for all,” he tweeted.

Khan’s note stated that he was assimilating into his “mentor Saqi bhai’s family” at the same time.

Speaking about his choice to always keep his personal and professional lives apart, the young pacer emphasised that his family had also made this choice.

“My wife has asked for the same thing; she wants to keep her private life private. She requests that everyone respect both our family’s decision and hers.” The note went on.

The cricketer mocked salaami greetings in his writing. “An account number will be sent,” he stated.