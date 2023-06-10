Shadab Khan, a Pakistani all-rounder who is presently representing Sussex in the T20 Vitality Blast, has reached yet another milestone in cricket’s shortest format.

Shadab is now the second-youngest T20 cricket player to finish 250 matches at the age of 24 years and 247 days. He reached the milestone while competing in a game earlier this week against Middlesex.

The right-arm batter scored 2408 runs in the 250 games, including eight 50s. He also displayed a strong bowling performance, taking 280 wickets, including a five-wicket haul.

He scored 59 runs in just 30 balls while playing for Sussex versus Middlesex in a Vitality Blast match, including five sixes. Due to his economical bowling, he only allowed 30 runs in his four overs. He was later awarded player of the game.

Rashid Khan, an all-around player for Afghanistan, is the youngest cricketer to play 250 shortest-format matches.