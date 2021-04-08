Lahore: Two national men’s cricket team players Imam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan will return to Pakistan from South Africa tomorrow, ARY Sports reported.

Both the players will arrive in Pakistan on the morning of April 10 after participating in the ODI series. Imam to reach Lahore while Shadab Khan will reach Islamabad. Remember, Fakhar Zaman had to arrive back with Imam after the ODI series, however, Fakhar was retained in the T20I squad after stellar performances in ODI series against Proteas. Meanwhile, limited-overs Shadab Khan is returning home after he suffered a thumb injury during the second ODI. The 33-year-old Zahid Mehmood replaced him for Zimbabwe T20Is.