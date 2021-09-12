KARACHI: Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday termed all the poisonous talks spewing by the Indian media based on lies.

The interior minister held a press conference during his visit to Karachi on Sunday.

Talking to the media, the interior minister criticized the Indian propaganda and declared it fictitious and baseless.

The federal interior minister said that it was a credit of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government that the cantonment boards’ elections were held across the country after 15 years.

Sheikh Rasheed also termed the foreign policy of his government very successful and said now, the superpower was asking permission to land in Pakistan.