Famous Hollywood director and screenwriter James Toback was accused of sexually harassing more than 40 young and new actresses during interviews and auditions.

According to the World News Agency, these incidents of sexual harassment occurred between 1979 and 2014.

These incidents of sexual harassment came to light when the “Me Too” campaign began in Hollywood and women were encouraged to tell their own stories.

More than 40 actresses came forward against James Toback and thus a lawsuit was filed in 2022. A US court ordered the director to pay $1.68 billion in damages to 40 women for sexually harassing them based on solid evidence and confessions.

The lawyer for the affected women says that getting justice from the court is a clear message against powerful men who do not treat women properly.