COLOMBO: Captain Aaron Finch said on Thursday, the day before the dead-rubber match, that Travis Head will miss Australia’s final One-Day International against Sri Lanka and that Steve Smith was questionable.

When Sri Lanka grabbed a commanding 3-1 lead in the five-match series on Tuesday in Colombo, Head injured his hamstring, adding to a long list of injuries for the tourists.

Due to a quad injury, Smith was unable to play, and Australia was also without Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, and Ashton Agar.

There seem to be a lot of them, Finch remarked, saying that he was “not certain that” if Head, who made a valuable 70 runs in the third ODI on Sunday, will be able to play in the two-match Test series that gets underway on July 29 in Galle.