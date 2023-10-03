Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Nepal and India.

According to the National Seismological Center, two earthquakes have been felt one after the other in Nepal, where the earthquakes occurred in the Bajhang district of Nepal.

According to the news agency, in the 2 strong shocks that occurred within 25 minutes, the first earthquake had a magnitude of 4.2 and the second earthquake had a magnitude of 6.2, while the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km.

The news agency says that there was no report of any damage from the earthquake in Nepal.

On the other hand, the tremors of the earthquake have been felt in other Indian cities including the Indian state of New Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, while in the Indian city of Dehradun, people came out of the buildings out of fear.

