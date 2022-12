SHEIKHUPURA: On Tuesday morning and evening, a van was struck by a Lasani Express train from Sialkot headed for Lahore, inflicting injuries on a number of passengers.

Initial reports state that the bus driver attempted to cross the railroad crossing but was unable to do so because of heavy fog. The car was wrecked by the railway, which also tore it to pieces.

Screams and cries from the van passengers filled the air following the collision.