A bus carrying Umrah pilgrims met with an accident in Saudi Arabia, resulting in the death of 3 Pakistani Umrah women. According to the report, the bus accident occurred on the Badr Road in Medina. According to Saudi rescue officials, several Pakistani and other foreign pilgrims on the bus were injured. According to the report, the three deceased women belong to Bahawalnagar. Saudi rescue said that the injured have been shifted to Medina Hospital.