According to Express News, while giving an exclusive interview to Arab News on the sidelines of the Al-Ula Conference, he said that Pakistan is determined to learn from Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is long-term and very strong, and Saudi Arabia is achieving the goals of Vision 2030 ahead of schedule.

The Finance Minister said that Saudi Arabia’s successes can guide Pakistan in its economic reforms.

The Finance Minister expressed satisfaction over the increasing Saudi investment in Pakistan and said that Saudi Aramco’s investment in Pakistan’s downstream petroleum sector is welcome. Several agreements are under consideration at the government level (G2G) between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, and there are vast opportunities to increase the export of skilled manpower from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia.

Muhammad Aurangzeb added that he is grateful for Saudi Arabia’s support and cooperation in the IMF program. The Al-Ula Conference is an important forum for cooperation and economic stability among emerging economies.