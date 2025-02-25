Islamabad: In a remarkable effort to empower students with essential guidance for pursuing higher education in the UK, SevenPlus IELTS, a leading IELTS training institute in Pakistan, organized an exclusive one-day Student Counseling Seminar in Islamabad today. The seminar, led by Mr. Imran Latif, Certified IELTS Trainer and CEO of SevenPlus IELTS, along with Ms. Saba Mushtaq, a renowned Educational Counselor, provided in-depth training on UK student visaapplications, university admissions, CAS (Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies) letters, interview preparations, and pre-departure guidance.

Held at Mian Heights, Ghauri Town, Islamabad, the event witnessed an overwhelming response from aspiring students eager to study abroad. Attendees received expert insights into securing admissions at top-ranked UK universities, including the University of West Scotland, Wrexham Glyndwr University, Ulster University, University of East London, Glasgow Caledonian University, and many more. Speaking at the seminar, Imran Latif emphasized the critical role of proper guidance in achieving studyabroad dreams. He said that many students face difficulties in navigating the visa process and university

admissions. “Our goal is to bridge this gap by offering accurate information and strategies to help them succeed,” he stated. He also encouraged students to explore diverse fields beyond traditional choices, opening doors to career growth and global opportunities. In her address, Ms. Saba Mushtaq highlighted the vast opportunities available for Pakistani students in the UK and the importance of choosing the right academic path. She emphasized that early preparation,strong academic credentials, and a high IELTS score can significantly enhance a student’s chances of

securing admission and scholarships.

A highlight of the event was the interactive Q&A session, where students had the opportunity to ask questions directly from the experts, gaining personalized guidance tailored to their academic and career aspirations. Such educational initiatives not only help students fulfill their academic ambitions but also play a crucial role in strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom. By promoting academic exchange and cultural understanding, these events contribute to enhancing collaboration in education, research, and professional development, ultimately fostering long-term ties between both

nations. This initiative is part of SevenPlus IELTS’ ongoing mission to equip Pakistani students with the knowledge

and confidence to secure admissions in top-tier UK institutions. The organization plans to expand these

counseling sessions to other cities across Pakistan, ensuring that more students benefit from expert advice

and structured preparation. Ends