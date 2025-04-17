Rawalpindi: When the PTI founder Imran Khan came to Adiala Jail to meet him, the police stopped Imran Khan’s sisters, Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul, Hamid Raza, Niazullah Niazi and others from meeting him. Aleema Khan and her sisters sat in protest and refused to leave. Later, seven people were detained.

According to Express News, today is the day of meetings with Imran Khan, but the leaders who came have been stopped. Opposition Leader Omar Ayub reached Gorakhpur Naka where the police stopped him.

Omar Ayub

After being stopped, Omar Ayub told the media that there is no bigger liar than Shehbaz Sharif. How long can he pay the petroleum development levy he has imposed? Due to the depreciation of the rupee, the country has incurred a debt of 14,450 billion. Where is inflation going? More problems will arise.

He raised the question of how the benefit of the reduction in the prices of petroleum products will be given to Balochistan? This is all a lie. The government should tell which funds will be invested in Balochistan? The government is committing fraud by lying, Akhtar Mengal’s path was blocked in Balochistan, any MNA of the government in the National Assembly should be asked to go to Balochistan without security, the Chief Minister of Balochistan cannot leave Quetta without security.

Aleema Khan

Similarly, Aleema Khan was stopped at the police checkpoint at Dahgal, along with her two other sisters were also stopped, on which the family protested and said that if we are not allowed to meet today, we will not leave here, we were assured that we will be met today, but we have been stopped again today, which means they are lying.

Zartaj Gul

Female leader Zartaj Gul was stopped by the police at the Dahgal checkpoint and was not allowed to go to jail. Zartaj Gul told the media that we told them that we have a meeting today as per the court orders and jail manual, but they have completely blocked Adiala Road and are making a spectacle of it. They are so afraid that they are not letting us meet their leader. Atta Tarar is an incompetent and unserious person. If there is no fear, then why is Adiala Road blocked?

Hamid Raza

Sahibzada Hamid Raza and Niazullah Niazi were also stopped at Dahgal Naka. Hamid Raza said that we have no choice but to call for us to come here peacefully. The decisions of the larger bench came. Yesterday, the Chief Justice asked for Salman Safdar’s meeting but he is not allowing us to meet. Imran Khan is the former Prime Minister and the identity of the country. If he has this attitude towards him, then what can be expected?

The journalist asked that some of your people meet without court orders and a list, why are they not allowing you to meet? To this, he said that my name will never be included in the list of compromised people.

He said that those who send the list of Salman Akram Raja are not allowed to meet, the rest of the people are allowed to meet, we sit in the parliamentary committee or political committee after taking an oath, so I will not talk about internal matters outside.

He further said that there is a general opinion about some people that they are compromised, there are questions about those who go inside, I curse the compromised.

Imran Khan’s sisters sat at Dahgal Naka for a meeting, on which the police forcibly asked the workers and PTI leaders to vacate the place.

Additional police personnel led by SP Nabil Khokhar reached Dahgal Naka, PTI workers dispersed due to the police’s noise. The sisters of the founder PTI took shelter in a plaza, a heavy contingent of police entered the plaza, among them were female police, the police expelled the female workers present in the plaza, however Imran Khan’s sisters refused to come out.

The police summoned the plaza owner, ordered the office in the plaza to be locked immediately, the plaza manager arrived with the locks.

Opposition leader Omar Ayub, who was at the Gorakhpur police checkpoint, was again stopped from going towards the jail, on which Omar Ayub changed his route on a motorcycle and headed towards the jail and reached Dahgal, breaking all the checkpoints. Omar Ayub entered the local plaza where the sisters of the founder of PTI and Zartaj Gul, Hamid Raza Khan, Niazullah Niazi were already present. Later, consultations were held between Omar Ayub and Aleema Khan regarding the protest.

Omar Ayub told the media that we were stopped by the police at Gorakhpur, we reached the other checkpoint by passing through different villages on a motorcycle, this is a moment of reflection for the judiciary, the police are state officials, how can they stop the opposition leader, the judiciary should establish its writ, if we meet, what heaven will come to earth?

They said that we will talk to our leader only about the party and politics and what will we do, the names given by the founders are not allowed to meet them.

SP President Nabeel Khokhar ordered to arrest the PTI leaders and put them in a prisoner van, after which the police went inside the plaza and took seven people, including the three sisters Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, Noreen Khan, cousin Qasim Niazi, into custody. Opposition Leader of the Punjab Assembly Ahmed Khan Bachhar, and Sunni Ittehad Council Chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza are also in custody.

Seven people, including the three sisters of the founder PTI, were put into a prisoner van and the prisoner van left for Chakri Interchange.

Omar Ayub

Before sitting in the prisoner van, Omar Ayub said that look, the leader of the opposition is being arrested. The opposition leader of the Punjab Assembly, Hamid Raza and other leaders are present here. I have given Mohsin Naqvi a national name.