ISLAMABAD : Seven more educational institutions on Friday have been sealed after surge in coronavirus cases in Islamabad. According to details, three private and four government schools have been closed by the district health officer (DHO) over reporting of COVID-19 cases. The DHO has directed to immediately shut the institutions for 14 days. On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 36 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 368,665. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 7,561. According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,738 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic both in terms of cases and casualties followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Till now 159,752 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 112,893 in Punjab, 43,259 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,642 in Balochistan, 25,719 in Islamabad, 5,806 in Azad Kashmir and 4,494 in Gilgit-Baltistan. Furthermore 2,780 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,811 in Punjab, 1,319 in KP, 158 in Balochistan, 266 in Islamabad, 134 in Azad Kashmir and 93 in GB. Pakistan has so far conducted 5,098,291 coronavirus tests and 42,909 in the last 24 hours. 327,542 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,517 patients are in critical condition. NNI