QUETTA :- A property dispute claims lives of seven members – three of them children – of a family, Dunya News reported. According to police, the incident took place at Doran Khan village of Sohabat Khan district. The assailants fled after killing the seven members of a family and setting their house on fire.

A land dispute is stated to be the reason for the gruesome murders. Having being informed, a police team reached the crime scene and started investigation. A manhunt was launched for the fleeing attackers. Police said they had stepped up security in the area. The killing of seven people left the area people shocking and they demanded the police higher-ups arrest the culprits and bring them to justice at the earliest.