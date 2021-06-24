ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police have held seven criminals and recovered snatched car and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer had assigned the task to Zonal SPs to accelerate efforts against criminals in the city.

Following his directions, Shams Colony police apprehended two members of street criminals gang later identified as Aamir Sohail and Manzoor. The police also recovered two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to having their involvement in snatching incidents in the areas of Shams Colony. Further investigation is underway from him. Furthermore, Industrial-Area police apprehended accused Kamran and recovered a snatched car from him Karachi Company police arrested two accused Waqar and Tariq involved in a theft case. Sihala police arrested two accused including a proclaimed offender Anees Idress and Anwer-Ullah and recovered 30 bore pistols from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from him.

During the ongoing campaign against professional alm-seekers and their handlers, police arrested four beggars and one handler. Bhar Kahu and Bani Gala police during a search operation shifted 08 suspects to police stations for interrogation. DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer have appreciated the performance of Police teams.