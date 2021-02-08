The findings have been shared by Sensor Tower, a mobile app rating company

Telegram becomes most downloaded non-gaming app in January 2021 around the world

63 million additional users around the world downloaded Telegram

WhatsApp’s latest privacy policy settings have had serious repercussions for the instant messaging app as its main competitor, Telegram, has managed to become the most downloaded app globally.

Sensor Tower, a mobile app rating company, has stated in accordance with its findings that chat application telegram has become the most downloaded non-gaming app in January 2021.

Telegram, according to Sensor Tower’s report, added a whopping 63 million more users in the month of January. If one were to compare these figures with those of January 2020, the preceding one year, the downloads have increased to more than 3.8 folds.

Ever since WhatsApp rolled out its latest privacy policy rules, according to which users’ data can be shared with Facebook, people, multinational companies and even in some other cases, governments, have gotten alarmed over the alleged lack of privacy.

Though WhatsApp has assured its readers time and again that it does not have access to their chats, the instant messaging app has refused to back down or take back its decision.

As a result, thousands of people across the globe have started deleting the app and going for its substitutes, Signal and Telegram.

The Signal app has also gotten a major boost in downloads, finishing at number three in the most downloaded non-gaming apps in the list while TikTok came in second.

WhatsApp, on the other hand, has slipped to number five while Facebook is the fourth-most downloaded non-gaming app in the world.

Instagram took the sixth position in the list followed by Zoom, MX Taka Tak, Snapchat, and Messenger.

Sensor Tower’s estimates have been based on the data from January 1, 2021 and January 31, 2021.