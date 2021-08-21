LAHORE: In a major development in Minar-e-Pakistan assault case, the Lahore Session Court has barred the police from arresting accused Shahroze Saeed till September 3.

The accused Shahrooz Saeed’s bail application has been filed before the arrest. The Sessions Court also demanded complete record of the Minar-e-Pakistan assault case from the police.

Earlier, Punjab Government Spokesperson Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar suspended Badami Bagh’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Usman Haider and Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammad Jameel in connection with Minar-e-Pakistan incident.

CM Buzdar had chaired a meeting on law and order situation and discussed Minar-e-Pakistan incident.

During the session, it was decided to make Deputy Inspector General (DIG) operations Sajid Kiyani as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) while Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nadeem Abbas and Additional SP operations Hassan Jahangir were directed to report Central Police Office.

The CM also suspended project director and deputy director of Greater Iqbal Park. He told that a letter will also be dispatched to federal government for action. On the other hand, police identified 22 persons involved in Minar-e-Pakistan assault incident with the help of video footage.

70 persons were released after investigation while the identification of more suspects was underway through National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

Earlier, a video of insulting, assaulting and harassing a female TikToker named Ayesha Akram, at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on Independence Day (August 14) went viral on social media.

A case was registered against 400 persons after chief minister’s notice on the incident.