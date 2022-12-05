At the age of 90, actor, singer, and children’s book author Bob McGrath has away. He was most remembered for playing one of the earliest recurring characters on the children’s television programme “Sesame Street.”

His family announced on his Facebook page on Sunday that they had “some terrible news to share” and that McGrath had passed away. Bob McGrath, our father, passed away today. He passed away quietly at home, surrounded by his loved ones.

In a tweet posted late Sunday night, Sesame Workshop expressed its “mourning for the loss of Bob McGrath, a valued member of the Sesame Street family for over 50 years.”

When “Sesame Street” first aired in 1969, McGrath was a member of the show’s original cast and portrayed the amiable neighbour Bob Johnson. In 2017, he made his last appearance on the programme, capping an almost five-decade career on “Sesame Street.”

The Illinois-born actor attended the Manhattan School of Music and the University of Michigan to study music. He also sang in the 1960s television show “Sing Along With Mitch” and began a lucrative singing career in Japan.

Sesame Workshop noted that Bob was “a revered performer globally, his deep baritone filling airwaves and concert halls from Las Vegas to Saskatchewan to Tokyo many times over.”