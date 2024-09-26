Jason Gillespie, head coach of the national team’s Red Ball format, hinted at major changes to the squad ahead of the series against England.

Defending his squad over the historic defeat by Bangladesh, he said that one bad series does not determine a player’s potential, if the players do not improve, there could be major changes in the squad.

He said that he does not want to decide the future of any cricketer in haste, no player loses his ability overnight but cannot give explanations for some things. Read More: Pak England Series; The national team has been announced

The former Australian legend also revealed that he has discussed player workload management with Gary Kirsten, which also aims to rest multi-format cricketers. Read more: Series against England; The head coach will consult with the selectors for the squad Jason Gillespie on giving opportunity to new players to replace wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed said that talented youngsters are needed to replace aging players like him.