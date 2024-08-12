New Zealand announced the 15-member squad for the Test series against Afghanistan. The team will be led by fast bowler Tim Southee while former captain Kane Williamson is also included in the team.

Michael Bracewell is back in the squad, Will O’Rourke and Ben Sears are part of the squad for the Test series.

The New Zealand team will play the only test match against Afghanistan in Noida, India. The test match between the two teams will be played from September 9 to 13.

The New Zealand team will also visit Sri Lanka for two Test matches where the first Test will be played from September 18 and the second Test from September 26.