ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Yahya Afridi has assured senior lawyers that he is committed to resolving their issues under the “Access to Justice” program and announced to visit remote areas of Hazara Division to strengthen access to justice. According to a statement issued by the Supreme Court, Chief Justice Yahya Afridi was met by senior lawyers of Hazara Division. The delegation of senior lawyers of Hazara Division Bar Associations was led by Bar President Sardar Aman. The statement said that the Chief Justice welcomed the delegation and announced to visit remote areas of Hazara Division to strengthen access to justice. Chief Justice Yahya Afridi said that the collective wisdom and character of the judiciary and lawyers are indispensable for an effective judicial system, mutual cooperation between lawyers and the judiciary is fundamental to maintaining the rule of law. According to the statement, the Chief Justice said that the goal of a fair and effective judicial system cannot be achieved without the cooperation of the legal community.

The delegation of senior lawyers thanked the Chief Justice and apprised the Chief Justice of the challenges faced by the Hazara Division Bar Associations and litigants and the steps taken to enhance the capacity of lawyers.

The Chief Justice assured the delegation that he was committed to resolving their problems under the “Access to Justice” program and the Federal Judicial Academy has uploaded training programs on its website. Lawyers of Hazara Bar Division can benefit from these courses and develop their legal skills and professional development.