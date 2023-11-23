In a significant development within the political arena, esteemed senior journalist and chairman of Roze News, SK Niazi, and MD Roze News Rafay Niazi recently engaged in a thought-provoking meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the prominent leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F).

The rendezvous between the veteran journalist and the seasoned politician took place in an atmosphere filled with intellectual exchange and strategic deliberations. Both figures, known for their astute observations and profound insights into Pakistan’s socio-political landscape, engaged in discussions spanning a wide array of current affairs and prevailing national issues.