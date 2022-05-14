<!-- wp:image {"width":904,"height":517} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.geo.tv\/assets\/uploads\/updates\/2022-05-14\/416812_616920_updates.jpg" alt="Journalist Fahd Hussain. \u2014 substack.com" width="904" height="517"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Senior journalist and columnist <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Fahd Hussain<\/a> has been appointed as special assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a notification issued on Friday said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:image -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image"><img src="https:\/\/www.geo.tv\/assets\/uploads\/updates\/2022-05-14\/416812_185748_updates.jpg" alt="The notification issued for his appointment. \u2014 Twitter"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Cabinet Division<\/a> issued the notification following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's approval.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cThe Prime Minister, in terms of rule 4(6) of Rules of Business, 1973, has been pleased to appoint Syed Fahd Hussain as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister with the status of Federal Minister, with immediate effect,\u201d read a notification issued by cabinet<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> division.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->